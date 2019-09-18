Veterans' photo exhibit opens Friday

Military veterans share their challenges reintegrating into society in "Odyssey/Warriors Come Home," a photography exhibition that opens at 5 p.m. Friday and ends on Oct. 19 at CEPA Gallery, 617 Main St.

Project founder Brendan Bannon said the struggles of U.S. combat veterans working to reintegrate into society are largely misunderstood and rarely communicated by those immersed in the experience. "The Odyssey Project" was conceived to help vets explore how photography can tell stories and forge connections. It uses photography, peer support and artist/educator mentoring, as participants present their stories while processing difficult experiences.

“Photography has allowed me to talk about things I have done and places I have been,” said Julian Chinana, Odyssey's co-teaching artist. “The lack of communication is what drives people into that isolation mode.”

The exhibit will include 7-foot-tall self-portraits on cyanotype prints that will hang in the atrium of the Market Arcade Building.

