Tyler Kroft's return gives Bills' offense another chess piece

Tyler Kroft holds no grudge against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he still is fired up about the prospect of making his return this week.

The veteran tight end practiced fully Wednesday and is looking like he will make his Buffalo Bills debut Sunday against the Bengals at New Era Field.

“I think convenient is a good word,” Kroft said of playing against his old team. “I don’t want to say there’s added juice or anything. I still obviously know some guys on that team, still keep in touch with them. But we’re going to have some fun out there.”

Kroft, who broke his foot on the first day of spring practices in May, stopped short of declaring himself in for the game. He started running about a month ago and returned to padded practices last week. Barring a setback, the Bills will get another chess piece for an offense that is off to a good start.

“Last week I was taking a lot of scout team reps just to make sure we were building that wind back up,” Kroft said. “The lungs feel good. I feel like I’m running good out there. ... I feel great.”

The Bengals opted not to bring back Kroft after last season. The contracts of all three of their tight ends were up. Cincinnati re-signed former first-round pick Tyler Eifert to a one-year deal and inked big C.J. Uzomah to a three-year, $18 million deal.

Eifert has more talent than Kroft but had missed most of the previous three years to injury. Uzomah has stayed healthier than Kroft, who missed all last season with a foot injury.

“They ended up bringing back C.J. and Eifert and allowed me to go,” Kroft said. “That’s just how it shakes out sometimes. There’s no hard feelings.”

The Bills signed Kroft to a three-year, $18.75 million deal thinking he could perform like he did in 2017, when he caught 42 passes for 404 yards and was a quality red-zone target. He caught seven TD passes.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 252-pound Kroft is similar in size and athleticism to Bills rookie Dawson Knox. Kroft was taken 85th overall in 2015. Knox was taken 96th this year. Knox is a little faster than Kroft.

But Kroft brings experience in reading coverages and run fronts that should help the Bills.

“He’s a do-it-all tight end,” Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton said on a conference call with Buffalo media. “He goes really hard in the run game, he understands offenses really well. When he was here, he was just a true pro. He handled everything the right way, even in the passing game, too, he can kind of do it all. ... Obviously he’s had the injuries that have kind of set him back, but from what I’ve heard, I think this will be his first week back and I’m happy for him to get back on the football field.”

Kroft takes pride in being an all-around tight end, not just a one-dimensional pass-catcher. He’s excited about joining a diversified attack.

“I love what we’ve got going,” Kroft said of the offense. “I think we’re playing with an edge right now. I think that shows up on tape. I like that it’s not just been one guy doing all the production. I feel like we’ve done a good job of spreading it out and getting a lot of guys involved.”

So far at tight end for the Bills, Knox has played 54% of the snaps, Lee Smith has played 47% and Tommy Sweeney has played 30%. The percentage exceeds 100 due to the use of two tight ends sets.

“Lee has done an awesome job making sure the entire room is understanding what they need to do,” Kroft said. “The game’s not too big for any of them, which is awesome. You always have a little anxiety when you see two rookies going in there playing their first NFL games in away stadiums, but I think they’ve handled it great.”

•••

Dalton got a standing ovation from Bills fans when he appeared in Orchard Park for a preseason game in 2018 and got another rousing standing ovation when he came back to Buffalo in May to receive Frank Reich’s Call to Courage award.

“I’m not expecting the same kind of ovation I got last time,” Dalton said.

Dalton, however, remains grateful to Bills fans, who contributed more than $400,000 to his foundation in the weeks after the Bills made the playoffs in 2017. Dalton’s late TD pass to Tyler Boyd in the Bengals’ finale against Baltimore clinched the Bills’ playoff berth.

“Obviously, the whole story is pretty crazy,” Dalton said. “For the Bills fans to be so generous to me and my family and our foundation is pretty cool. Obviously we had a little bit of a part in it, helping them to get to the playoffs. But you throw all the donations that they’ve given to our foundation and the standing ovation I got last year in preseason, Buffalo has been good to us.”

•••

The Bengals again will be without star receiver A.J. Green, who underwent ankle surgery in late July. He has yet to return to full practice.

Starting left guard Michael Jordan did not practice Wednesday and might be replaced by Billy Price. Former Bills player Cordy Glenn, who would be starting at left tackle, remains in concussion protocol for the Bengals.

•••

The Bills signed linebacker Curtis Akins to the practice squad and released receiver Tyron Johnson. Akins, 6 feet, 1 inch and 235 pounds, spent all of training camp with the Bengals after being signed as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Memphis. The Bengals cut him on Aug. 31.

The Bills and the Raiders are the only teams in the NFL that have at least five rookies with more than 20 snaps in Weeks 1 and 2. For the Bills, that’s Ed Oliver, Cody Ford, Devin Singletary, Knox and Sweeney. Rookie defensive lineman Darryl Johnson has played 13 and 26 snaps the first two games.