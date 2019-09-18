Transit Road restaurant Novel announces closing

Novel, the Italian-centered white tablecloth restaurant on Transit Road, has announced its closing.

"It comes with great sadness that NOVEL Restaurant will be permanently closing down at the end of this week," its Facebook page said Wednesday.

Sunday, Sept. 22 will be its last day of service, it said.

Richard Semonian and David Petruzzo opened the spot at 7170 Transit Road, Amherst, as Amaretto Bistro in 2012. In 2018 they expanded, added a bar, and reopened as Novel.

"We can't express how much we appreciate all of your love and support over the years," the partners said. "We could not have made it this far without all of you. ... Stop down and say goodbye."

