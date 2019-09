TOEPFER, Shirley Marie (Vogt)

TOEPFER - Shirley Marie

(nee Vogt)

September 14, 2019, age 85, of Margate, FL. Survived by daughters Cher Toepfer and Tina Toepfer. Predeceased by daughters Barbara (Frank) Christiano and Kim (Joseph) Raven; also survived by her sister Sheila (Charles) Recktenwalt; predeceased by her brothers Donald (Grace) Vogt and Henry (Carolyn) Vogt and sister Rhea (Robert) Bosworth; survived by 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at the Serenity Funeral Home, 1450 S. State Rd 7, N. Lauderdale, FL 33068, Thursday, September 19, from 6-8 PM. Funeral Service will be at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1500 South State Rd. 7, N. Lauderdale at 11 AM on Friday, September 20. Online condolences may be left at www.serenitymemorialchapels.com