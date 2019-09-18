Student housing developer plans basketball court for tenants in place of old house

Two years after successfully completing and opening his new Campus Walk student housing project next to SUNY Buffalo State, developer James Swiezy is eying his next move at the site: a basketball court for the tenants.

Swiezy's Greenleaf Development is seeking Preservation Board approval to demolish a dilapidated two-family house at 88 Rees St. According to an email to Preservation Board staffer Chris Hawley from Sarah Plekan, Greenleaf's manager of business development and operations, the house represents a danger to the neighborhood.

"The building is not structurally sound and the chimney is falling down," Plekan wrote in the email, included as part of the application to the Preservation Board. "It is a hazard to the community with the state that it is in. There are also kids breaking into the building."

The site is also around the corner and behind Greenleaf's new 318-bed housing complex that opened in August 2017, and filled up, with 93% occupancy last year. It's part of the two acres of additional land that Greenleaf owns to the south of Campus Walk, where it has long planned to clear the properties in preparation for further expansion to meet the school's growing need for housing.

For now, Swiezy said the developer just wants to add to the amenities for this year – including with the basketball court. However, the planned second phase could eventually feature two more buildings on the remaining properties on Rees in 2021 or 2022, with another 320 beds and additional retail space.

Campus Walk features 84 units of two, three and four bedrooms, each of which comes with a bed and a two-drawer dresser underneath, as well as a desk and chair and living room furniture.