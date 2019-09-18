STEPHAN, Mary Alice (Suttell)

Of Lancaster, NY, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert; loving mother of Gregory (Danielle), Thomas (Karen), Paul (Mary Pat), Mark (Margaret), Barbara (Stephen) Topolski, Catherine (Bill) Hauth, and the late Lisa (Anthony) Kozlowski; grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of six; sister of David (Elaine) Suttell. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 4-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com