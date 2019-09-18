Prison, not probation, is sentence in two Niagara County child molestation cases

Two child molesters were sentenced to state prison Wednesday by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon.

In one case, she rejected a probation officer's recommendation of probation. In the other, she revoked a probation sentence she gave last year because of repeated violations.

Timothy B. Sweeney, 29, of Vulcan Street, Buffalo, was sentenced to eight years for molesting two girls, ages 8 and 6, in Somerset between August and October of last year.

A presentencing report from the county Probation Department recommended probation for Sweeney, but that was a nonstarter for the judge.

"This case sickens me," Sheldon said. "I was shocked by the recommendation of the probation officer in this case, shocked, and I will not abide by it."

Assistant District Attorney Lisa M. Baehre said the girls "have suicidal thoughts at such a young age."

"I understand what I did was wrong," Sweeney said. "I understand I destroyed two little girls."

"Don't give him more chances. Give him his time," the victims' mother urged through sobs.

When Assistant Public Defender David E. Blackley attempted to say that the conditions of probation for Sweeney would be "highly restrictive," Sheldon interrupted by saying, "Don't say it."

Sheldon was the target of criticism from some three weeks ago when she granted interim probation to two teenage rapists, Christopher J. Belter and Elias Q. Dowdy, giving them a chance to earn youthful offender status. She said at the time that the rules of probation for sex offenders were so strict that neither was likely to succeed.

Brett D. Andrzejewski, 22, of 63rd Street, Niagara Falls, found that out the hard way. Wednesday, Sheldon sent him to prison for five years for violating probation in a double molestation case.

Andrzejewski was placed on probation last November for two counts of second-degree criminal sexual act. His victims were a 13-year-old Lewiston girl, abused on April 30, 2015, and a Town of Niagara girl, molested from 2014 to 2017, beginning at age 12.

Baehre said Andrzejewski's probation violations included contacting one of the victims, repeated use of the internet and social media, and playing hockey at a rink where children were present.

"I knew what I had to do. I just didn't do it," Andrzejewski said.

When he saluted his family for supporting him, Sheldon commented, "Your family will always love you, but they don't come close to understanding the depth of your depravity."

Both Sweeney and Andrzejewski will face 10 years of post-release supervision and registration as sex offenders.