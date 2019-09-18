Social services worker who forged Hochul's signature receives conditional discharge

The Niagara County social services caseworker who forged Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature on a letter to a man seeking a refund of child support payments was granted a one-year conditional discharge Wednesday.

A judge ordered Christopher P. Niziol, who was fired over the incident, to pay $550 in fines and surcharges and perform 100 hours of community service.

Niziol, 47, of Vermont Avenue, Lockport, had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of third-degree forgery for signing Hochul's name to a Feb. 15 letter promising that the man would receive a check. He didn't.

"There had been a lot of demands for money and complaints for money," defense attorney Nicholas D. D'Angelo said in an interview. "We all have moments of weakness where we make mistakes."

Niziol had worked for the county for 23 years and earned almost $44,000 in 2018. He was arrested March 7.

In a statement to police, Niziol said he was being contacted regularly by an ex-convict whom he had known for about 25 years, and whom Niziol had given his cellphone number "before he went to prison."

The man insisted he was owed money by the state and Niziol said he "foolishly" led the man on, even at one point providing a bogus tracking number for a nonexistent check. The complainant finally went to police after receiving a letter with Hochul's signature saying he was going to receive $187,000.

Niziol told an investigator he chose Hochul because she was "higher up than the attorney general."

North Tonawanda City Judge Katherine D. Alexander handled the Lockport City Court case.