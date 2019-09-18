Share this article

Town of Tonawanda man critically wounded in shooting on Buffalo's West Side

A Town of Tonawanda man is in critical condition after he was shot on Buffalo's West Side Wednesday night, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police said the 37-year-old was shot at about 8:15 p.m. at West Ferry and Hampshire streets.

He was transported to Erie County Medical Center. Thursday morning police said he was in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call or text Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

There was also a shooting in the same vicinity on July 18. In that incident, at 18th Street near Hampshire, a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times but did not have injuries that were considered life-threatening.

