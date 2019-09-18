Section VI rules Ken West and McKinley must be rescheduled, but Buffalo Schools appeal verdict

Section VI made its ruling. The Buffalo Public Schools didn’t like it so it will appeal a verdict it lost.

What does it mean?

The off-field duel between Buffalo and the Ken-Ton Schools district continues, with a potential football game between Kenmore West and McKinley in the state of limbo.

The Section VI Executive Committee on Wednesday ruled unanimously in favor of rescheduling last Friday’s game that was called off a few hours before kickoff for safety reasons. That contest along with last Saturday’s junior varsity clash between the two schools also got called off because of a message that circulated on Snapchat.

On Monday, Ken-Ton spokesman Patrick Fanelli said that the message allegedly threatened violence to someone who was suspected of being the shooter in a homicide over the summer and expected to be at the football game. Fanelli said district officials from Buffalo were informed of that, as were Buffalo Police.

The ruling issued stated that both teams had until Friday to come up with a date in which the contest could be made up, according to Section VI Football Chairman Ken Stoldt.

Ken West planned to come up with two potential dates, according to Blue Devils coach John Haynes. Stoldt, however, said that Buffalo Public Schools have already made up its mind to appeal the decision.

“We’re not surprised by the committee’s decision and we’re going to appeal it,” said Nathaniel Kuzma, general counsel for Buffalo Public Schools. “I don’t know what evidence they relied upon in making their decision.”

Buffalo brass wants the game declared a forfeit victory for McKinley because it said the decision to call off the game was not a mutual one.

Ken-Ton officials have said they bent over backwards to reach out to Buffalo about canceling last Friday’s game, and officials from the city school district acknowledge that they heard from their suburban counterparts.

Buffalo, however, maintains it was Ken-Ton and Section VI that made the decision to cancel the game. Had the city school district been told of the specifics of the alleged threat they would have consulted with Buffalo police on whether to cancel the game, officials from Buffalo said Wednesday.

“This is a railroad all the way by Ken-Ton and Section VI and it’s a complete misrepresentation of what actually occurred here,” Kuzma said.

Ken-Ton spokesman Patrick Fanelli issued the following statement on behalf of district athletic director Brett Banker.

“We hope that the game could be rescheduled soon, and we appreciate the cooperation of Section VI,” he said. “I also want to add we sincerely appreciate the efforts of law enforcement as they have been working in conjunction with Kenmore West High School and Ken-Ton School District Administrators to investigate the reports that resulted in the postponement.”

Fanelli said he hopes to be able to provide an update regarding investigation by the Town of Tonawanda police within the next couple days.

Haynes wants the sides to play because the opportunity to play games during the regular season are limited. Compared to football-loving states like nearby Pennsylvania and Ohio, the regular season for New York public schools is just seven weeks long followed by playoffs.

“It would be an opportunity taken away from the kids (if we don’t reschedule),” Haynes said.

If the game ultimately is rescheduled, the window to play it is limited. Since the state requires players to receive four days off between contests, both schools would have to play contests on the same Friday one week and then play Saturday the following week in order to be able to squeeze in a makeup, which would then be played on a Tuesday.

At the moment, neither’s schedules match up to create the scenario. Since McKinley has all Friday games left after this Saturday’s game at Cardinal O’Hara, it would have to adjust its schedule accordingly so that it mirrors Ken West’s during a stretch that would enable the sides to squeeze in their game.

If the appeal drags on beyond the season, Section VI Football might need to decide what course of action to take, which could potentially include the game being declared a no-contest, or a double-forfeit, according to Stoldt.

“Who knows if this game will ever get played?” Stoldt said.

Jey Rey contributed to this report.