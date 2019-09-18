SARACENO, Frances (Rondinelli)

Of Orchard Park, NY, September 15, 2019. Wife of 72 years to the late Dominick Saraceno; loving mother of Catherine (Nicholas) Totaro, Peter (Rebecca) Saraceno, Marie Repp, and Francine (John) Powers; grandmother of Nicholas (Kimberlee), Dominick (Annmarie), Michael (Christine), Samantha (Spencer), Rebekah (Christopher), Dominick (Autumn), Amanda (Peter), Kayla, Kristina, Katherine, and Joshua; great-grandmother of Breanna, Dana, Isabella, Sophia, Keira, Colin, Ava, Sylas, and Natalia; step-great-grandmother of Emma and Madeline; sister of Frank (Mary) Rondinelli and John (Maria) Rondinelli; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Thursday at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. Services Friday from the Funeral Home at 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com