SAJDAK, Alice H. (Oestreich)

Of Lancaster, NY September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward; loving mother of Pamela (David) Baker, Gregory (Linda Earsing) Miller and the late Michael (Ella) Miller; grandmother of Carloyn (Scott) Kinney, Scott (Marisa) Miller, Sophia and Gabrielle Miller and the late Charles Varco; great-grandmother of Autumn, Addison, and Charles Jr.; also survived by in-laws cousins and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel and loecher, inc., funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM with a Mass of Christan Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompei RC Church, Lancaster, NY Friday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com