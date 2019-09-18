Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 18, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British author Samuel Johnson, born on this date in 1709, “The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good.”

• • •

TIME OF NEED – A Grand Island family that suffered a tragic loss in an auto accident last month will get some much-needed assistance from the proceeds of the sixth Park Golf Pay It Forward Open on Saturday afternoon at the Destroyer Park Golf Course, 7065 Sand Hill Road, Akron.

Kevin Maras lost his life in the crash near Lake Placid and his wife, Heather, was still hospitalized last week in the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Their daughters, Sierra and Ashley, also were injured but have been able to home.

Park golf is a variation of the game that uses one club and a large ball on an 18-hole course. No golfing skills or equipment are required. Registration begins at 3 p.m., golf starts at 4.

Cost is $25 and includes dinner, which includes roast beef, pulled pork and a variety of sides. To register, call 270-3883 or email info@destroyerparkgolf.com. For donations, call Pam Roesch at 542-2664 or email proesch@onechurchny.com.

• • •

PAGE TURNERS – A three-day book sale opens from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Collins Library, 2341 Main St., Collins. Hours on Friday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., with a free concert with the Blue Mule Band. Hours Saturday, when there will be drawings for the basket raffle, are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• • •

JOIN IN – New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, hosts a free Community Dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Free-will offerings are welcome.

• • •

DARK SHADOWS – Marble Orchard Ghost Walks, which highlight the lurid legends of Lewiston, resume at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Marble Orchard Players bring to live such figures as “Hangin” Judge Sherborne Piper and Anna Gillette, who saw her brother being scalped in the War of 1812.

The 1½-hour cemetery walk begins in the Peace Garden, 476 Center St., Lewiston. No reservations required. Bring a flashlight. Cost is $15, $5 for brave children under 12. Walks continue Saturdays through Oct. 26.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Lucille Stiglmeier, Scotty Bowman, Phil Banaszak, Darryl Dennard, Samantha Summers, Tod Kniazuk, Demone Smith, Jerry Raven, Dr. Katherine O’Donnell, Nancy Abramo, Andrea Blanchard-Cone, (BPO) Kate Sarata, Grace Martorana, Dawn Hauser, Bill “Big Daddy” Higgins, Michael Strobele, Todd Piotrowski, Shirley Jaehn, Emma Vangalio Nowak, Pat Regan, Halina Bres, Alissa Amorosi, Carol Ziarniak, Mike McKenna, Marshall Weinar, Elliott Woyshner, Nick Ugale, Gerry Rosemary Goerss, Alberta Roetzer, Billy Fulton, Patricia Regan, Kathy Deakin, Ramon Cabarga, Michele Fehmer, Gary Levulis, Marcia Lorenz and Edna Cabarga.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.