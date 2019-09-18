Police: Punch-throwing painter arrested after altercation with coworker on Thruway

An Albion man was arrested Friday morning following an altercation on the New York State Thruway, according to the New York State Police.

Vanderson Scheuer, 29, was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly punched and injured a 59-year-old man while the two were working on the Thruway in the Town of Dunkirk.

Troopers say Scheuer and the victim are both employed by a painting company that was doing work on the Thruway when the incident occurred. Troopers investigated the incident just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Scheuer reported to the Dunkirk State Police office, where he was charged and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Dunkirk Court on Sept. 30.