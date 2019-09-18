PECORARO, Anthony I. "Tony"

Entered heaven on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 6:05 PM. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sally and sons, Anthony (Sheila), Matthew (Suzy) and the late Joseph J.; granddaughters, Tammara (Shane) Pecoraro Harris and Lindsay Lombard. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, September 19 from 2-8 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home; between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.), where prayers will be held Friday at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. Entombment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Tony was a Korean War Veteran. He was born in Sicily, Italy on September 20, 1929. He arrived on Ellis Island on the same day, month and year of the birth of Sarah (Sally) Lombardo. He told Sally, "God made you only for me!". They were married July 9, 1955. Tony retired after 25 years as a Revenue Agent; he received a Special Achievement Award and the Albert Gallaten Award for outstanding service. Kindly share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com.