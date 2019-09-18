Pasta priority: New Chef's On the Go sets opening date for Amherst

National Pasta Day will have a little extra meaning in Buffalo this year.

Iconic Chef's Restaurant, the Italian restaurant operating in Buffalo since 1923, announced its first expansion project in February, an on-the-go option on Sheridan Drive, in the Williamsville Place plaza, inside the old Damon's and Beauty Quest Skin Care.

Early Wednesday morning, owners Mary Beth Billittier and Lou Billittier Jr. unveiled the opening date for Chef's on the Go: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, also celebrated as National Pasta Day.

In connection with its 97th birthday, the first 97 customers in line at Chef's On the Go will receive a free spaghetti parmesan, the signature dish that has put many a Buffalonian in a cheese-induced stupor, and be entered to win a "spaghetti parm" for life sweepstakes. And, as a way to celebrate Italian culture, a portion of the proceeds from opening day will go toward building a bocce court for Amherst Youth and Recreation at Bassett Park.

Chef's On the Go's allure is its ordering versatility; Lou Billittier Jr. referred to it as an "Italian Chick-fil-A." There are 60 seats for dining in, but a pickup window is a major perk. Customers can order through an app or call ahead, then drive up to the window to pick up their food. They cannot order directly from the window, however, as it's not the same concept as a drive-thru.

While Chef's On the Go is not expected to have the same menu as the flagship spot at 291 Chicago St., the Billittiers will focus on Chef's favorites. The hours for the new Chef's will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Like the original, it will be closed on Sundays.

