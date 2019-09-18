Park golf event to aid Grand Island family involved in fatal crash

OneChurch, in conjunction with Destroyer Park Golf, will host the sixth Park Golf Pay it Forward Open from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 7065 Sand Hill Road in Akron.

The event will benefit a Grand Island family involved in a fatal car crash last month on their way home from Lake Placid. Kevin Maras, 50, died in the crash and his wife, Heather, and daughter, Sierra, were hospitalized. Another daughter, Ashley, suffered minor injuries.

Family members have been active at OneChurch, serving on the board of directors and leading youth and teen ministry programs.

Park golf is a variation of golf that includes using one club and a large ball on an 18-hole course. Golfing skills or equipment are not needed.

Registration starts at 3 p.m., golf at 4. The $25 cost includes a roast beef and pulled pork dinner, as well as golf. Basket raffles and door prizes are part of the event, which will be held rain or shine.

To register as a golfer, call 270-3883 or email info@destroyerparkgolf.com. For basket or monetary donations, or presale takeout meals, call OneChurch at 542-2644 or email proesch@onechurchny.com.