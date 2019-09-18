Unions on strike: a look at past walkouts in Western New York

Strikes like the one underway at General Motors are rare, but not unheard of, in the Buffalo Niagara region in recent years.

The strike by the United Auto Workers at GM was in its second full day on Tuesday, with no sign of an immediate resolution. The walkout impacts GM's facilities in the Town of Tonawanda and Lockport, which combined have more than 3,000 employees.

Strikes – and lockouts, in which management blocks employees from working – have occurred locally at employers of different sizes. The work stoppages, typically at manufacturers, have lasted as short as just a couple of days, to as long as nearly a year.

In some cases, the strikes involved operations only in the Buffalo Niagara region. In others, workers in the region were part of wider job actions, as in the current case of GM.

Few strikes have occurred in the Buffalo Niagara region in the past several years, especially during and immediately after the Great Recession. The region's manufacturing sector is also much smaller than before, employing about 51,400 people now compared to 83,400 two decades ago. Strikes remain an action of last resort for the unions seeking new contracts.

The economic costs of striking – lost paychecks for workers – makes it risky for workers to walk off the job, especially if the pain of lost revenue and production isn't enough to spur a quick settlement. So does the threat that companies relying on less-skilled employees might hire replacement workers.

Here is a look at some other private-sector strikes and lockouts in the region since 2001:

• Verizon Communications, 2016. About 725 landline workers in the region were part of a strike involving 39,000 workers from Massachusetts to Virginia. Verizon and the workers, represented by the Communications Workers of America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, reached a deal after a 44-day walkout.

• Allegheny Technologies, 2015-2016. Pittsburgh-based ATI locked out 2,200 workers at 12 facilities, including 40 at a plant in Lockport, for over six months, before the United Steelworkers of America members approved a new contract.

• Ingersoll Rand, 2015. About 240 workers at the Cheektowaga manufacturing plant, represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, went on strike for about a month. This summer, Ingersoll Rand ended manufacturing operations at the Cheektowaga site, which the company had acquired from Cameron International in early 2015.

• Calspan, 2014. Twenty-four hourly workers at the company's facilities in Cheektowaga and Wheatfield were on strike for about two months. The Machinists union members involved in the walkout included mechanics, machinists, aircraft inspectors and wind tunnel workers.

• Sorrento Lactalis, 2012. As strikes go, this one was brief. The walkout by more than 250 Teamsters-represented workers at the South Buffalo cheese plant lasted less than three days. It was the first strike since the Teamsters began representing production and maintenance workers there in 1995.

• HealthNow New York, 2011. Instead of a strike, about 400 workers at the health insurer were locked out by their employer for about 12 weeks. The workers were represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union.

• American Red Cross, 2010. Ninety-one CWA members conducted a three-day walkout against the Red Cross Blood Services Division in Buffalo.

• Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, 2008. It was a rare strike in the financial services industry. More than 70 workers at the Lockport-based credit union, represented by the OPEIU, walked out for 10 days before reaching a deal.

• Performance Transportation Services, 2008. About 140 workers at a Town of Niagara terminal were among 1,250 Teamsters-represented workers in the walkout against the car hauler. The strike ended abruptly on its fifth day, when financially troubled PTS shut down.

• American Axle & Manufacturing, 2008. The 87-day strike by the UAW included 500 workers from plants in the Buffalo Niagara region. Workers were pushing back against the company's push to severely cut their compensation. American Axle later closed its last two active facilities in the region, as the Detroit-based company moved more of its work out of the country.

• General Motors, 2007. The last time the UAW called a national strike against GM, the walkout lasted just two days. At the time, what is now the GM components plant in Lockport was still part of Delphi, so the facility's workers were not involved in the strike.

• Bison Foods, 2007. About 130 Teamsters members went on strike for four days at the West Seneca dairy products plant.

• Goodyear Dunlop, 2006-2007. The tire factory in the Town of Tonawanda was part of a 12-week strike affecting 16 U.S. plants. About 1,100 workers at the local plant, represented by the Steelworkers, joined the strike. Following an ownership change, the factory is now called Sumitomo Rubber USA.

• Buffalo Wire Works, 2005-2006. Thirty-eight Machinists members went on strike at the Buffalo plant in late 2005, before the union called off the strike nine months later. The manufacturer hired replacement workers in their absence.

• Verizon Yellow Pages, 2005-2006. About 90 workers at an Amherst location, represented by the CWA, were on strike for 13 weeks. They were among 300 employees statewide who joined the walkout.

• Eastman Machine, 2005. Fifty-eight members of the UAW went on strike for 19 weeks at the Buffalo plant before returning to work without a deal. The workers later ratified a new contract.

• New Era Cap, 2001-2002. The strike at the Derby hat factory lasted about 11 months, involving more than 200 CWA members. Earlier this year, New Era shut the Derby plant, after the company opted to move almost all of its manufacturing to other countries.