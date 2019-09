O'CONNELL, Kathleen A.

O'CONNELL - Kathleen A. September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph O'Connell. Loving mother of Michael (Shevaun), Heather, Kathleen, Colleen and the late Daniel O'Connell. Also survived by loving family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 9 AM at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park. Share condolences www.jerfh.com