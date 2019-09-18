Nick Sinatra sells 929 Elmwood, three other properties

Developer Nick Sinatra is continuing his selling spree, unloading four properties in Buffalo and two suburbs in the last month as he prunes his portfolio to reinvest in newer and larger projects.

Sinatra & Co. Real Estate, using three different limited liability companies, sold an Elmwood Avenue restaurant building, a Lancaster retail building and apartment properties in Buffalo and the City of Tonawanda, netting $2.8 million.

The developer – who has shifted his attention recently toward bigger ventures in the city like the Market Arcade building, the Phoenix Brewery Apartments and several projects on Jefferson Avenue – also is working with William Paladino's Ellicott Development Co. on the multiyear reuse of the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus in the Elmwood Village, which is expected to cost well over $100 million.

The Buffalo-based development firm sold: