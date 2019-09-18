Nick Sinatra sells 929 Elmwood, three other properties

Developer Nick Sinatra is continuing his selling spree, unloading four properties in Buffalo and two suburbs in the last month as he prunes his portfolio to reinvest in newer and larger projects.
Sinatra & Co. Real Estate, using three different limited liability companies, sold an Elmwood Avenue restaurant building, a Lancaster retail building and apartment properties in Buffalo and the City of Tonawanda, netting $2.8 million.
The developer – who has shifted his attention recently toward bigger ventures in the city like the Market Arcade building, the Phoenix Brewery Apartments and several projects on Jefferson Avenue – also is working with William Paladino's Ellicott Development Co. on the multiyear reuse of the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus in the Elmwood Village, which is expected to cost well over $100 million.
The Buffalo-based development firm sold:
- 929 Elmwood Ave. to Ronald & Barbara Lucchino's R&B of Delavan LLC of Buffalo for $1.2 million. Erected in 1915, the two-story dark red-and-tan building has 4,995 square feet of leasable space and is home to Nine 29 Restaurant, which is operated by Peter and Johnathan Eid, who formerly ran Mezza at the same location. The 2,630-square-foot restaurant and bar seats 112, with a 50-car parking lot in back, a patio and a fully equipped kitchen and bar. The Lucchinos also own 937 Elmwood, with Elmwood Taco & Subs, and 235 Delaware, with Starbucks and the future Bocce Club Pizza.
- 519 Virginia St. in Buffalo to BREV519 LLC for $685,000. Built in 1890, the three-story, 7,836-square-foot white structure contains eight apartments.
- 6691 Transit Road in Lancaster to Tommy R. Sweeney and Edward J. Arnold's Upstate Apartments for $470,000. The one-story, 3,696-square-foot retail property, built in 2006 on six acres, includes an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location.
- 373-379 Broad St. in Tonawanda to Andrew Gianiodis's Riani Larosa of Amherst for $455,000. The property features two all-brick apartment buildings with four units in each, built in 1959 on 0.3 acres.
