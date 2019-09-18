Newfane woman charged with violating Leandra's Law

A Newfane woman was arrested Wednesday under New York's Leandra's Law after she allegedly drove a car with her two children as passengers while under the influence of drugs, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Rachel D. Ballew after responding to a call of two children in the company of a woman who allegedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs at a Main Street variety store in Newfane.

Deputies determined that Ballew allegedly operated the vehicle en route to the store with her 2-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter in the vehicle as passengers.

Ballew was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of violating Leandra's Law.

She was held in the Niagara County Jail in lieu of $750 bail and set to appear Tuesday in Newfane Town Court for arraignment.

The two children were turned over to their father, the Sheriff's Office said.