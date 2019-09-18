NCCC to host business seminar at Culinary Institute

Thursday is the deadline for local businesspeople to sign up for a free informational evening on available grant opportunities and resources for business development.

The 2019 Business Assistance Seminar is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, 28 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Registration and brief networking opportunity will begin at 5:30. Registration is due Thursday by email to Info@rmi-wny.com.

Presentations are planned on grant funding opportunities through the state Labor Department; the On-the-Job Training Program, which provides funding to offset costs in training new employees in Erie and Niagara counties; workforce development programs; lending opportunities; and new support services for businesses.

The event is sponsored by State Sen. Robert G. Ortt; the Western New York Regional Education Center for Economic Development; Resource Management of Western New York; Niagara University; the Niagara Falls Office of Economic Development; and the Niagara County Community College Small Business Development Center.