NAPIERALA - Frederick R. Of Snyder, entered into rest September 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Beloved life partner of Carol Arnone-Reinert; devoted father of Antonina Napierala, Ashley (Daniel) Figueroa, and Blake (Amanda) Napierala; cherished grandfather of Santino, Giovanna, and Blake II; loving son of the late Robert J. and Marie Napierala; dear brother of Randy (Cindy) Napierala, Greg Napierala, and the late Robert (Carol) Napierala; former husband of Kathleen Tripi Napierala (Richard Vaughn). Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Monday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville on Tuesday morning at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Frederick was a U.S. Army veteran. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com