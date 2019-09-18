My View: Porch sitters provided our Neighborhood Watch

By Fred Lew

Growing up on the East Side of Buffalo in the 1950s, my five brothers, two sisters and I had not only our parents to keep us in line, but we had our neighbors as well.

In that era, it was common for grandparents to live either upstairs or in the back of the house. They seemed to be always sitting on the front porch reading the paper, listening to the radio or just watching the street. No kid could get away with any bad language or inappropriate public behavior without the old folks reporting it back to our parents.

These porch sitters (everybody had a porch) would also function as our Neighborhood Watch. If a kid from any other neighborhood happened to walk down our street, they would be interrogated from the nearest porch: “Where do you live?” or “Who do you know here?” This system was more efficient than the security cameras that we have today.

The 1950s equivalent of today’s recycling truck was the ragman, who drove up and down the streets in a beat-up truck looking for old newspapers, scrap metal, bottles and other recyclables. He would pay cash on the spot.

One day I piled up what I thought was a huge load of newspapers and other stuff, hoping for a decent payday. The ragman stopped when he saw me standing in front of my pile, assessed my stuff and without a word handed me a grimy nickel and a worn-out dime.

Our grandfather-aged neighbor was on his porch, taking in the entire transaction.

“How much did he give you?” he asked. When I opened my palm to show him the 15 cents, he started a spirited conversation with the ragman – in Polish. The result of my neighbor’s intervention was an additional quarter grudgingly handed to me by the ragman.

Neighborhood enforcement could also be done by any adult passing on the sidewalk. One of my most memorable such encounters was when some neighborhood kids and I were throwing a hunting knife – Jim Bowie style. It was my turn to throw when I felt a tap on my shoulder, only to see the parish priest from the corner church standing behind me with his hand out for the knife. He asked whose it was and said the owners’ parents could recover it at the rectory.

Being corrected by a local priest was even worse than a word from a random adult. The neighborhood church had an alley where the priests would walk up and down the shaded alley reading out of their books.

I knew a kid on the corner directly across from the church who was able to do the Tarzan yell to perfection. We egged him on to do it again and again. Finally, one of the priests who was walking up and down the alley slapped his book shut, walked across the street and told him to just quit it. The kid didn’t even belong to that parish.

Looking back after all these years, I am convinced of the truth in the saying that goes “character is doing the right thing when nobody’s looking.” But someone WAS looking.

Just knowing that the porch sitters and other adults were there may have kept most of us out of serious trouble and caused us to at least think of doing the right thing.

Fred Lew, of Grand Island, grew up under friendly surveillance from older neighbors.