MUNN, Joyce (Frantz)

Of Lancaster, NY, entered into rest peacefully on September 11, 2019. Beloved mother of Jeffrey (Marlo) and Matthew (Anna); grandmother of Dylan (Ashley), Jacob and Sammy; sister of Judy (Jim) Hogan and Jean (David Talbot) Curlee; daughter of the late Fred and Ruth Frantz; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. When Joyce wasn't spending time with family and friends, she loved to read, dance, entertain and enjoyed her time with local theater groups and singing in the church choir. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where a memorial will be held Saturday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Please share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com