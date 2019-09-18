Mofongo and more at new West Side Puerto Rican restaurant

A new Puerto Rican restaurant opened in August, just off West Ferry Street on the West Side.

Restaurante Mi Isla – “my island” – opened at 74 Herkimer St. on Aug. 25. The space, accessible from the Herkimer Street side of the corner building, was formerly La Gourmet Empanadas.

The Isla menu includes many Boricuan standards, starting with mofongo, green plantains that are fried, mashed and mixed with garlic and other seasonings. It comes with choice of accompanying protein, like steak and shrimp ($17.99), steak and shrimp ($14.99), or fried chicken, pork or chicken nuggets ($10.99).

Side dishes include yuca, fried corn sticks, white and yellow rice, fried plantains and beans. Lunches, dished up from a steam table or made to order, are $10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a free soft drink.

There is seating for about 30 people. Alcohol is not served.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Wednesday. Phone: 768-1107.

