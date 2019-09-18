MARTIN, Kathryn S.

MARTIN - Kathryn S. Of Depew, NY, September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Darwin; loving mother of Daniel (Marlene), David (Patricia), Diane Radcliff, Debora Martin, Dennise (Robert) Bryan, Donna (William) Donohue and Darla Martin; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of two. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher, Inc., Funeral home, 27 Aurora st., Lancaster, Friday from 9am-11am, with services being held at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lancaster Public Library. Please share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com