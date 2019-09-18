Deaths Death Notices
MARITATO, Marie L. (Gizzo)
MARITATO - Marie L. (nee Gizzo)
September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Sr.; loving mother of Anthony J. (Colleen), Angelo D. (Patricia) Maritato, and Camille (Anthony) Costanzo; devoted grandmother of Daniel Maritato, Kara (Robert) Rabb, Michael (Lauren), Anthony (Cassandra) Maritato, Anthony (Ariel), Kevin (Nora), and David Costanzo; great-grandmother of Isabella Rose, Juliana Lynn, and Emilia Marie; sister of Evelyn (John) Alaimo, Frances (Frank) Morabito, late Frank (Sharon) Gizzo, and the late Helen (late Anthony) Guadagna; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Margaret's Church on Saturday at 12 o'clock noon, followed by interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook