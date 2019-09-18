MARITATO, Marie L. (Gizzo)

MARITATO - Marie L. (nee Gizzo)

September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Sr.; loving mother of Anthony J. (Colleen), Angelo D. (Patricia) Maritato, and Camille (Anthony) Costanzo; devoted grandmother of Daniel Maritato, Kara (Robert) Rabb, Michael (Lauren), Anthony (Cassandra) Maritato, Anthony (Ariel), Kevin (Nora), and David Costanzo; great-grandmother of Isabella Rose, Juliana Lynn, and Emilia Marie; sister of Evelyn (John) Alaimo, Frances (Frank) Morabito, late Frank (Sharon) Gizzo, and the late Helen (late Anthony) Guadagna; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Margaret's Church on Saturday at 12 o'clock noon, followed by interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com