Man uses foul mouth in court, judge sends him to jail

A Batavia man who continued to use foul language in court Tuesday afternoon was arrested, charged with two crimes and sent to jail, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

John J. Saddler Jr., 32, was in City of Batavia Court in front of Judge Robert Balbick. Saddler was "warned not to use obscene language," deputies said. "He continued to use obscene language, causing a disruption in the courtroom."

Saddler was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal contempt and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned by Judge Durin Rodgers and remanded to Genesee County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bail.

Saddler is due back in court Wednesday afternoon.