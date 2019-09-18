Light the Night Walk to fight cancer moves to Canalside

The Light the Night Walk – to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Western & Central New York Chapter – will take place in a different setting this year.

Hundreds of participants will carry illuminated lanterns at Canalside for the 21st annual installment, instead of brightening the Ring Road in Delaware Park.

“We were looking to bring it to the waterfront because we wanted to capture some of the excitement down there,” said Tiffany Rollek, senior fundraising campaign manager for the chapter.

The walk will start at 7 p.m. Friday along the Buffalo waterfront, at 44 Prime St., and celebrate and commemorate people whose lives have been touched by leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, myeloma and other types of blood cancer.

This year’s event will again include the Remembrance Pavilion, where participants can stop for a moment of reflection to honor those they have loved and lost to cancer. Prior to the walk, cancer survivors will be recognized.

Walkers will carry lanterns: white for survivors, red for supporters and gold in memory of a life lost. Those who walk are asked to raise $100 or more to become a “Champion for Cures,” and will receive a T-shirt, an illuminated lantern and a wristband for food and a post-event reception.

Register individually or as part of a team at lightthenight.org/events/buffalo or by calling 834-2578.

Organizers hope to raise $540,000 during this year’s walk, a major chapter fundraiser.