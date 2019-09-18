Letter: Trump’s friends are the ones benefiting from stock market

That’s all we hear from the ever-bragging President Trump is how high the stock market is. A recent poll found only 54% of the population have invested in the stock market. So, what about the 46%? How are they faring, or don’t we care? I know he doesn’t.

Who makes the most money on the stock market? Well of course those who have a lot of money to invest, Trump’s friends. Everything he does is to benefit the wealthy. His big tax cuts did not help some workers, who saw a small increase in their paychecks. They found that the deductions he took away from tax returns, took back the small increase they had seen in their wages.

So did you profit?

What did he tell his friends at Mar-a-Lago after the tax bill was passed? I believe he told them he had just made them a lot of money. Just what they needed, right?

Think about it.

Connie Rudes

East Amherst