Letter: Trump does not compare to Nixon in public service

In a recent letter in Everybody’s Column in regards to Richard Nixon, I must state there is no comparison to our present President Donald Trump. Nixon served in the military, not like Trump, who lied his way out of the draft.

He served in the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate, eight years as vice president and twice nominee for president. Trump came in with no political experience whatsoever, other than host of a scripted reality TV show.

Nixon made many mistakes in and out of office, Watergate being No. 1. He deserved to leave office. However, he left with his dignity intact. There was an orderly passing of the torch to Gerald Ford. If Trump is behind in the polls coming into the 2020 election, he might attempt to create a crisis to postpone or cancel the election.

I put nothing past him or his crew.

Daniel Botzko

Tonawanda