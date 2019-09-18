Letter: Priestly celibacy allows service to the people of God

The beauty of priestly celibacy:

On Aug. 14, 1941, Maximilian Kolbe volunteered to die in place of another man at Auschwitz, saying “I am a Catholic priest. I would like to take his place, because he has a wife and children.” Would he have been able to make that sacrifice if he had his own family to care for?

In 1873, Fr. Damien De Veuster arrived on the Hawaiian island of Molokai to minister to the 816 lepers that lived there. He wrote to his brother: “I make myself a leper with the lepers to gain all to Jesus Christ.” He quickly caught the disease and died four years later. If he had a family to care for, would he have been able to serve those lepers without also endangering the lives of his family?

On April 15, 1912, Fr. Thomas Byles assisted third class passengers to the upper deck to the lifeboats of the Titanic as it sank. He twice refused a place on one of the lifeboats. He spent the last moments of his life leading the Rosary and hearing confessions, having granted absolution to more than 100 passengers who were trapped on the stern of the ship before they all perished.

These are three examples of priests who heroically lived out their vocation and gave their lives for the service of their spiritual children.

A man called to the vocation of marriage has an obligation to his wife and children before anyone else. A man called to the priesthood is a spiritual father, and as such, his first obligation is to the service of the people of God. They are his family.

That is why the discipline of priestly celibacy is such a beautiful and important thing; it allows the man to give his whole heart to the people of God wherever they may be and whatever dire circumstances they may be facing. He no longer lives for himself, but for the Lord and the protection of His flock.

Jean Calabrese

Niagara Falls