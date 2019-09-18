Letter: Malone must resign so that others can lead

I would like to put Bishop Richard Malone on notice that there are hundreds of Catholics in Western New York who have been calling for his resignation for a long time and will continue to do so until he capitulates.

I personally object to his costly renovation of an old convent and the fence he had built to surround it.

That money could better have gone to Catholic Charities.

He has harmed our diocese to the point of no redemption. Furthermore, he continues to exhibit arrogance and a total lack of remorse.

Having attended the meetings of The Movement to Restore Trust, we have unsuccessfully attempted to guide the chancery staff on the path to redemption.

Sadly, they chose instead to continue to prevaricate, cover up, and twist the truth. Each one of them should immediately join Malone in walking out the door and leaving it open for a new group of clerics to enter who will follow the mandates of Jesus Christ.

Mary Ann Gerstle

East Amherst