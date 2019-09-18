Letter: Catholic Church problems go deeper than Malone

I’ve been left in awe of the faith of the abuse survivors. I’m left to grasp at how that could be possible when someone has their innocence taken away by someone they trusted.

It also makes me and the thousands of Catholics answer the uncomfortable question of why we still attend mass. It’s because of what the church is supposed to stand for: the transcendence of an everlasting and loving God, who holds and created all truth, love and meaning.

I agree removing Bishop Richard Malone is necessary, however the problem goes much deeper than that.

Malone wasn’t head of the diocese for the worst of it. What if the next bishop is more of the same? It’s going to involve closing churches, but it’s going to be the only way of dealing with a problem of this magnitude.

It involves of course, defrocking priests that molested children but also the ones that do not take their vows seriously. Forgiveness is always available, but tolerance of these hypocrisies is not. Adulterers aren’t welcome to receive communion, why should a priest unfaithful to his vows be able to distribute it?

I differ from Bruce Andriatch’s solution. The majority of these crimes appear to have taken place post 1960s when a new attitude of leniency took place in the church. Solemnity and reverence often seems to be discouraged.

Young people do not attend church today for cool pizza parties and guitars the boomers seem to love. If they go, it’s because they want truth and purpose in their lives, no matter how harsh the realities may be. I’m not opposed to married priests, but making a more lenient and “interpretational” church appears to be what got us here in the first place. Reflect on the prayer, “Yet not my will, but yours be done.”

David Szprygada

Tonawanda