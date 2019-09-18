KRAMER, Eugene N. "Gene"

KRAMER - Eugene N. "Gene" Age 91, of the Town of Tonawanda, passed away on September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Connie (nee Ohlson) Kramer; loving father of Karen (Jack) Higgins, and the late Mark (Buff) Kramer, the late Shirley Bridger, and the late Diane (late Richard) Reinig; cherished Papa of several grandchildren and great- grandchildren; brother of the late Alan (Seth) Kramer; also survived by his uncle, Glen Nesselbeck and his beloved friend Janet Rider. Mr. Kramer was a proud WWII Navy Veteran, and a lifelong member of the Harry Crosby Post 2472 VFW in Kenmore, NY. The family will be present on Thursday morning, September 19, from 10:30 AM to 12 PM at the M.J COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL 2730 Military Road Niagara Falls, NY, where Eugene's funeral service will begin at 12 PM followed by military honors. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in Eugene's honor may be sent to the American Lung Association. Please visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.