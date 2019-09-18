Julie Bastian joins Horton Law PLLC

Horton Law PLLC announced that Julie Bastian has joined the firm. She becomes the firm’s second attorney, focusing in the practice of labor and employment law. Bastian is a graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Law and Canisius College.
