James W. Henger, 90, career Marine, security guard

March 20, 1929 – Sept. 13, 2019

James Wesley Henger, of West Seneca, a career Marine who became a security guard after returning to civilian life, died Sept. 13. He was 90.

Born in Johnstown, Pa., he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1947 and volunteered to serve in the Korean War, but was assigned stateside. Earning a Rifle Expert Badge and Pistol Expert Badge, he was given special duty as a senior drill instructor and trained nine platoons.

At the age of 36, he volunteered to serve in the Vietnam War and served there for 13 months, stationed at bases in Da Nang, Saigon, Chu Lai and Phu Bai.

Attaining the rank of master sergeant, he was due to be promoted to master gunnery sergeant and had volunteered for another tour in Vietnam in 1969 when he retired after 22 years, one month and 16 days of service at the request of his wife, who wanted a more stable life for their family.

He received five Good Conduct Medals and four Vietnam Service Medals.

In Buffalo, he was a security officer for 15 years at Republic Steel Corp., then was a captain for Pinkerton Security for three years, before he retired.

A lifelong Episcopalian, he was a member of St. Simon’s Episcopal Church for 70 years, serving as a warden and volunteering for many projects.

He was a life member of the former West Seneca Post 8113, Veterans of Foreign Wars, where he was master of arms for several terms and helped operate the post.

His wife, the former Alberta L. Hoffman, died in 2000.

Survivors include two daughters, Renae Kimberly and Karen Swierski; a son, Mark; and three grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in St. Simon’s Episcopal Church, 200 Cazenovia St.