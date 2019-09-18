HULL, Brenda Jeanette (Conner)

Transitioned on September 12, 2019. Born February 8, 1949 to the late John C. Sr. and the late Ernestine F. (nee Watkins) Conner in Ripley, TN. Beloved mother of Tonita Nicole Hull and Jason Humphrey Hull; sister of Evelyn (Edward) Talley, Eula U. Hooker, Annie (Albert) Purham, of Goodlettsville, TN, John C. Conner, and Ernest L. Conner, of Las Vegas, NV; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 AM with the Service immediately following at 11 AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, NY. Rev. Darius G. Pridgen officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Association or the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com