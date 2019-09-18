Hodgson Russ returns to Rochester with new hire, planned office

Fifteen years after closing a small Rochester office, Buffalo's biggest law firm is going back to the state's third-largest city.

Hodgson Russ has hired real estate and finance attorney Peter C. Lutz as a new partner. His clients include lenders, developers, regional health systems, health insurance companies and individuals.

Lutz joined Hodgson from Syracuse-based Bond, Schoeneck & King. Initially, he is working out of a shared office space, which will also be used by attorneys from the firm's other offices when they come to town for business in Rochester and Central New York. But officials hope to relocate to a more permanent office in early 2020, said the firm's chief marketing officer, Carrie T. Ryder, and will seek to add more Rochester-based attorneys in the future.

"Peter Lutz presented a unique opportunity for us to re-enter the Rochester market with a highly respected and accomplished lawyer with a mature practice," said Rick W. Kennedy, the firm's managing partner. "The opportunity was consistent with a key component of the strategic plan we adopted in late 2018 – namely, to pursue talent and client growth in new markets."

Hodgson Russ has 192 attorneys and 459 employees in all. Besides its home base in Buffalo and now in Rochester, Hodgson also has offices in Albany, New York City, Palm Beach, Saratoga Springs and Toronto.