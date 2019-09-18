Leaving Maryvale is tough call for Mark Kensy, joining sons at Amherst isn't

Mark Kensy is used to making tough decisions, considering he’s been coaching basketball and football for decades.

Yet, he said stepping down as Maryvale boys basketball coach was difficult.

“It was, but it was time (to step down),” Kensy said. “It’s been in the works since the end of last season.”

Ryan Mohr, who played for Kensy and has been junior varsity coach for 10 years, has been appointed varsity coach at Maryvale.

Kensy plans to join the boys basketball coaching staff at Amherst as a volunteer assistant so that he can coach with his sons Chris (head coach) and Garrett (assistant). They currently coach modified football together at Amherst.

Mark Kensy coached the Flyers for 34 years, taking over a varsity program that alumnus and current Clarence baseball coach Dave Smith called “an afterthought” and turning it into a perennial ECIC and Section VI title contender.

Kensy guided the Flyers to 414 wins -- ninth all-time in Western New York history, four Section VI championships and several division crowns. More than that, he also had an influence on those he coached as several have gone on to become coaches, as well.

The list includes Smith, North Tonawanda boys basketball coach Ryan Mountain, Salamanca boys basketball coach Brian Koscielniak, Lancaster baseball coach Mark Dalfonso and Jamestown baseball coach Dave Roehmholdt.

“I’m probably most proud of that than anything else,” Kensy said.

"He did a lot of good things for the kids," Maryvale Athletic Director Tim Klimtzak said.

He also basks in the fact some who aren’t coaches have found ways to impact others, including Navy Capt. Cory Schemm and Roddy Hartzell, who is with Marine intelligence.

“I’ve known Mark most of my life,” Smith said. “He married my neighbor. His wife, Sharon, was my baby-sitter. … He took over the basketball job when I was in seventh or eighth grade at Maryvale. ...

"Through his hard work and perseverance, he turned it into a program. To me Mark’s legacy is about preparation, unwilling compromise to do things the right way.”

“I was kind of surprised by the news,” said Roehmholdt, a 1989 Maryvale graduate. “I brought my boys up to see him recognized for his 400th win. He has the same intensity and drive that I remembered when I played for him (during the late 1980s).”

Kensy also is proud of the fact Maryvale’s annual Christmas Tournament has raised more than $50,000 over the past 11 years for the American Cancer Society. In the 22 seasons before that, the tourney raised money for the Ronald McDonald House.

“I have been very fortunate to coach basketball at Maryvale for the past 34 years. I feel that my time here has been very fruitful for all concerned,” Kensy said. “I believe our program is one of the top programs in the area. There is a lot of hard work that has gone into the development of this program. Gratifying, frustrating, joy, sadness, success and failure, accomplishment, passion, dedication and hard work are words that I use to describe my career here at Maryvale.”