HENGER, James W.

HENGER - James W. Of West Seneca, NY, September 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alberta L. (nee Hoffmann); dearest father of Renae (Ernie) Kimberly, Karen Swierski, Mark Henger and the late Charles Albert Henger; loving grandfather of Lucas Kimberly, Felix Swierski and Michelle Kimberly; brother of the late Charles "Bumps" Henger. Family present Friday 4-8PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service Saturday afternoon at 1PM at St. Simon's Episcopal Church, 200 Cazenovia St., near Seneca St., Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in James' honor to Marine's Toys for Tots, The Gary Sinise Foundation, or St. Simon's Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com