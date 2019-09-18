HAUSAUER, Christine (Rice)

Of Holland and Oswego, NY; September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald N. Hausauer Sr.; loving and amazing mother of Kathaleen (Kenneth) Wells, Ronald N. (Heather) Hausauer Jr.; adoring grandmother of Emma K. Hausauer, Lillian R. Hausauer; loving daughter of the late Harold C. and Jean Marie (nee Kirkby) Rice; adored sister of Barbara Along, Harold (Bill) Rice, Margaret Chudik; beloved aunt to Erica Along, Tracy Bertram, Michael Along, Alexandra, Morgan & Grant Chudik, Mark, Mike, and Craig Reiman, Allison Laurienzo, and David Davis. Also survived by supportive, loving, and loyal cousins and friends including Nina Rhoades, Marcia Hazlett, Kristine Ward, Rosland Hess, Becky Garden, Ruth Duschek-Declute, and Ann Everts. Chris's family will receive family and friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 3-7 pm at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales, NY 14139. A Celebration of Chris's life will be at Hunters Creek Bible Baptist Church on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 2 PM, at 7184 Hunters Creek Rd., Holland, NY 14080. Chris was a vibrant and loving woman who blessed everyone who knew her with her passion for life and many talents. Chris was gifted in seeing a need and using her talents and craftiness of baking, candy making, canning, flower arranging, and administrative skills. Chris was an active member of the Holland Garden Club and Wales Center Community Church where she enthusiastically donated time and talents to gardening, flower arranging, teaching Sunday School, and participating in many aspects. Chris took pride in being the Chairman of the Blue Star Memorial Project for Main Street, Holland, New York. Above all, Chris loved people and family and cherished time with them. She will be desperately missed! In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial gifts to The Holland Garden Club, 13389 A Rt. 39, Chaffee, NY 14030, and Wales Center Community Baptist Church. Condolences and Directions found at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com