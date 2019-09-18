GREENE, Margaret (Carney)

GREENE - Margaret (nee Carney)

September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony N. Greene; devoted mother of James A. (Pamela) Greene; dear sister of Winifred (late John) McNulty, Sheila (late Deryck) Johnson and the late Mary Carney, Nora (Michael) Guinane, Catherine (Harry) Thomasson and Stephen (Madge) Carney; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Friday from 3-7 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 9:00 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church (263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, NY 14223) at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the Blessed Sacrament Outreach. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com