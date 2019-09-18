A Closer Look: Museum of the Holland Land Office, where WNY's roots begin

The Holland Land Office presided over the surveying and sale of the large tract of land known today as Western New York. The building that today is home to the museum was erected in 1815 under the management of Holland Land Co.'s Joseph Ellicott. Today, you can explore the Holland Land Office Museum, located at 131 W. Main St. in Batavia, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.