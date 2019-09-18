Four reasons why the local housing market remains hot

In today’s tight housing market, sellers aren’t in much of a mood to dicker.

The homes that sold in the Buffalo Niagara region last month, on average, went for their full asking price at the time of the deal, according to new data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. That’s only happened twice before since 2010 – during June and July of last year.

It’s another sign of a strong housing market locally, with home prices still rising at a moderate pace. The median sale price in August hit a record high – but the pace of the increase is less than what it was a year ago.

Homes are still selling quickly – the average home is on the market for a little more than a month before it sells.

Sales remain strong, although the pace continues to run slower than last year as rising prices cut into affordability and record-low listings limit the choices buyers have.

Still, the local housing market remains tilted in favor of sellers, with only enough homes on the market to absorb about 3 1/2 months worth of sales at the current pace. A housing market is generally considered to be in balance between buyers and sellers when there is a six-month supply of homes.

Here's a closer look.

• The median sale price rose 5.9% over the past year.

Solid demand and a limited supply is a recipe for higher prices, and that’s exactly what’s happening in the Buffalo Niagara housing market. Home prices aren’t rising as fast as they were a year ago, when the median price was up 8.8%, but they’re still rising at the third-fastest pace in the last 20 years.

With the number of homes for sale at a more than 20-year low, the median price of the homes that sold during August rose to a record $171,250 – the first time the monthly median has topped $170,000.

• Sales are solid, but slowing.

While buyers are scrambling for a small supply of homes and affordability diminishes as prices steadily rise, the pace of home sales has been slowing for 22 straight months.

Home sales have slowed by 4% during the last 12 months, on an annualized basis, after dropping by 2% during the year before, based on revised data from the real estate trade group.

As a result, sales have cooled to their slowest pace in four years, but activity remains comfortably above the pace from most of the last two decades.

• Homes are hard to find.

The biggest factor shaping the Buffalo Niagara housing market is the lack of homes for sale. The number of homes for sale fell by 8.7% last month – extending an eight-year decline in inventory that has left buyers with about half as many choices as they had just four years ago.

The decline could be abating, however, with new listings fairly flat during the first eight months of this year.

• Homes are selling fast.

Homes still are selling briskly in a market with inventory shrinking and mortgage rates falling again. The average home that sold last month was on the market for 31 days, four days less than last August, but still 18 days faster than 2016.

Home sellers also are able to hold fairly firm to their asking price. The average home that sold last month went for its most recent asking price.