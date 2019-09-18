FERENC, Martha

FERENC - Martha Age 88, September 16, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Predeceased by her sisters, Sophie Grembowicz and Charlotte Beback and her brother, Frank (Genevieve) Ferenc; dearest aunt of Judith Waterrose and Peter Ferenc; great-aunt of Marc, Lee, Katie and Caroline. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends, Thursday from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 AM in St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com