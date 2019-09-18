Editorial: The search for justice

It wasn’t that long ago someone facing jail time after being charged and convicted of killing her alleged abuser would have found little sympathy, zero recourse and a grim future. Not anymore.

The Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, signed into law by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in May, allows judges leeway in sentencing for domestic abuse survivors charged with crimes associated with their circumstances. It lets judges make judgments, rather than tying their hands with sentencing laws that are as much about politics as they are about justice.

The new law provides a valuable tool for judges who must determine the fate of those whose culpability is drawn in shades of gray. A recent case offered a useful, if imperfect, example of its potential.

Taylor Partlow was the first convicted killer in Erie County to gain consideration under the new law. State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia could have imposed a range of punishments on Partlow, anywhere from probation to 25 years in prison for fatally stabbing her boyfriend, 20-year-old Miguel Wyatt.

The judge sentenced the 26-year-old to eight years imprisonment.

Prosecutors had sought the maximum. Noting that there was only one documented incident between Partlow and Wyatt prior to the stabbing, Flynn said he thought the new law should not apply, although he said he has no problem with it when applied in “appropriate cases.” Partlow had other options, said Assistant District Attorney Gina M. Gramaglia.

Indeed, Partlow’s case was complicated. While several witnesses described episodes of abuse, Buscaglia described her relationship with Wyatt as “mutually abusive.” He also cited Partlow’s changing versions about what occurred on the night that she stabbed him to death. Moreover, the judge noted Partlow used cocaine before she killed Wyatt.

Nevertheless, Partlow’s attorney concluded – correctly – that his client’s eight-year sentence represented “a very good outcome,” one that would not have occurred absent the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act.

Deciding such cases is difficult and belongs in the hands of experienced judges, not legislators or governors. Sometimes judges will get it wrong, but over the long haul, justice is better served when judges are given the latitude to impose sentences based on the circumstances, guided by the evidence and their good sense.

It’s why New York was right to abolish its harsh Rockefeller Drug Laws, which were opposed by both liberal and conservative critics. With the new law allowing discretion in cases of domestic violence, judges are able to account for circumstances most of us can only imagine.

Eight years in prison is not a slap on the wrist. Some will disagree with Buscaglia’s sentence, but few, we suspect, will argue that it was flatly unjust.