Cuomo administration: DMV open to negotiation on new license plates

A day after a Siena College poll reported New Yorkers’ overwhelming opposition to paying $25 for new license plates, the Cuomo administration now says it decided weeks ago to negotiate with the Legislature for an acceptable plan.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo never addressed that point while discussing the controversy while in Buffalo on Tuesday, but spokesman Richard Azzopardi said Wednesday that the administration is open to whatever can be worked out with a Legislature that has so far proven hostile to the idea. Azzopardi pointed out that Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in August that he is amenable to more discussion.

“As the DMV commissioner said weeks ago, this proposal isn’t going forward as we have committed to working with the Legislature to create a plan that ensures plates are readable by law enforcement and cashless tolling systems and creates a process where plates older than 10 years are inspected and, if still readable, can be kept,” he said. “Why Siena would spend its time polling outdated information is beyond me.”

During a meeting with editors and reporters of The Buffalo News on Tuesday, the governor strongly pushed for a plan to replace worn license plates with peeling paint that he said are unreadable by electronic tolling systems now operating on parts of the Thruway and several bridges.

He rejected as “a cheap political shot” any idea that the plan is a “cash grab.” Instead, he said opponents are exploiting a genuine need for political purposes, especially since legislation has enabled a $25 fee since 2009.

“Where have you been for the past 10 years?” he asked. “If you’re a Republican, you were in the Senate majority. Why have you not lowered it?

“Now all of a sudden you’re outraged,” he added. “How phony.”

Cuomo said he would be open to finding a way for the state to determine whether the reflective nature of an older plate is still good, possibly including it in the state vehicle inspection.

"I'm not saying you have to get a new plate if your plate is good, but you need to figure out a mechanism so that we can determine the plate is actually good," Cuomo said during the meeting in Buffalo on Tuesday.

Indeed, the issue continued to flourish in the political realm after state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy on Tuesday continued criticizing Cuomo over the proposal.

“Andrew Cuomo buckling on his license plate tax is a win for the taxpayers and a win for the New York Republican Party, who relentlessly fought this cash grab since the moment it was announced,” he said. “It shouldn’t take a poll to tell the governor what is blatantly apparent: New Yorkers are fed up with Albany Democrats incessantly hitting them with new taxes and fees to support their insatiable appetite for spending.”

When asked on Wednesday why Cuomo did not mention the plan for negotiating with the Legislature during his Tuesday discussion, Azzopardi referred to Schroeder’s August statements as the basis for the state’s current position.

“The Legislature ‘lost its mind’ on this, eventually introducing a lot of bills to stop, alter or lower the price,” he said. “So Schroeder said ‘let’s do a new plan.’ "

The Siena College poll of 798 registered voters found that by 60% to 31%, New Yorkers oppose the recently announced requirement. An even larger majority, 75% to 23%, think the $25 replacement fee is unfair.