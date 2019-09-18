CONNOLLY, John R. "Bucky"

September 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Perrin Connolly; loving father of John (Patricia) Connolly, Suzanne Connolly, Janellen Reznicek and the late Mary Jo Connolly Waas and the late Peggy Connolly; father-in-law of Paul G. Waas; adored grandfather of William and Kathryn Reznicek, Paul "P.J." Waas, Erin Waas and Caitlin Zulewski, Michael, Sarah and Jennifer Connolly; great-grandfather of six great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; loving brother of the late William, late Joseph (late Patricia), late Francis (late Marcella), late James, late Alvah (late Patricia) Connolly and the late Mary Connolly Roberts (late John Roberts) and the late Margaret Dolan. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, (Amherst Chapel) 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at Bailey) Amherst, NY 14226. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 (please assemble at church). John was a US Army WWII Veteran, a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne, and a graduate of Canisius College. John was a proud retiree of General Motors. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com